Bill Cosby’s Retrial Scheduled For April

Bill Cosby’s retrial for an alleged sex assault on Andrea Constand in 2004 at his home in the Elkins Park section of Cheltenham Township will start April 2nd in Montgomery County Court, according to Judge Steven O’Neill, who will again be the presiding Judge in the case.

Constand says she was drugged and taken to a couch where Cosby allegedly carried out a sex assault, but Cosby maintains that the sex was consensual. Cosby will enter the second trial with three new attorney’s, among them, Tom Masereau, who successfully defended the late Michael Jackson against child sex abuse charges. Masereau will be joined by Philadelphia attorney, Sam Silver and Nevada attorney, Kathleen Bliss. Philadelphia attorney, Brian McMonagle and Los Angeles based attorney Angela Agrusa, who defended Cosby in his first trial, which ended in a hung jury, requested to withdraw as Cosby’s defense team. Agrusa, who planned to represent Cosby in a civil suit, has also withdraw from that litigation.