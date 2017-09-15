Former Trooper Pleads Guilty in Death of His Pregnant Wife

A former Pennsylvania State Trooper could face ten years in prison and a $20,000 fine when he’s sentenced at a later date.

36-year-old Joseph Miller pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court on Thursday to shooting his pregnant wife in the head on March 7, 2014, at their East Norriton home. The shooting appeared to be an accident but, after two years of investigation and ballistics testing, Miller was arrested in March of this year. Miller told authorities he was cleaning his gun and it discharged, firing a bullet that hit his wife Joanna in the temple. Joanna and her baby both died as a result of the gunshot. The Montgomery County D.A.’s Office and investigators determined that the gun was far closer to Joanna’s head than what they were first told by Miller. He pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter.