Labor Peace in North Penn School District

The North Penn School Board has approved separate contracts with two labor unions that represent about 1,400 district employees.

The four year deal with the teachers union calls for annual pay raises averaging almost three percent after increases in the salary schedule and step movement are taken into consideration. The new contract replaces a one year agreement that expired June 30th. School Board Member Tim Kerr likes the longer term.

“It provides a great deal of stability over the next four years. It gets the teachers back doing what they do best, teachers and staff, and that is taking care of kids and educating the future leaders of our community.”

The three year deal with the district support staff union includes salary increases of almost three percent including step movement. The members of both unions will contribute one percent more toward the cost of their health insurance coverage starting next school year.