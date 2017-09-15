National POW-MIA Day Observed in Norristown

It’s National POW-MIA Day and there was a ceremony outside the Montgomery County Courthouse Friday morning to remember those that did not return from conflicts overseas, as well as American soldiers that were held as prisoners of war.

County Commissioner Vice Chair Ken Lawrence summed up the feelings of many.

“It’s imperative that we honor the lives of those that risked theirs, so that we may enjoy our freedoms. W must never forget those who have been lost in the lien of duty.”

About 88,000 American military personnel remain unaccounted for since World War 1, 138,000 were taken prisoner by the enemy.