Watson Reacts to Report on Child Abuse Hotline

Pa. Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale released a report on Pennsylvania’s Child Abuse Reporting Hotline, which found 58,000 phone calls went unanswered between 2015 and 2016.

While DePasquale says, the system is simply broken, Bucks County State Rep. Kathy Watson took it a step further.

“sickening and scared.”

Watson, who credited DePasquale for his work in gathering the information, says action needs to be taken as soon as possible.

“We need more well trained case workers and we should make sure that it won’t according to your zip code what kind of services you are able to get.”

Staffing shortages are one of the causes for the unanswered calls to the child abuse hotline. Watson is the Chair of the House Children and Youth Committee.