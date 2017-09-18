No New Contract For Methacton Teachers , Classes Canceled

Despite a negotiating session that started at 2pm Sunday and wrapped at 8:30 Sunday night, the union representing more than 400 teachers, the Methacton Education Association and the Methacton School Board could not come to terms on a new contract.

The union’s main concern is the school board’s desire to significantly boost healthcare premiums that teachers pay without a rise in salary to offset the increased healthcare costs. Teachers, according to the union, will be walking the picket line Monday morning. The teachers union sent word to the school board on Friday that a Monday morning strike would be the likely outcome due to negotiations, which have done little to bring the two sides together since they opened in January.