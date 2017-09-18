Shapiro Puts Pressure On Equifax to Get Things Right

The data breech at Equifax took center stage Friday with Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro.

Shpiro appeared on MSNBC to discuss what needs to be done in the wake of the breech.

“This is corporate malfeasance and we will not let this blow over. Here’s what I want to do for the citizens of Pennsylvania and citizens all over the United States, we want to change corporate behavior. We want not Equifax, but we want these other companies to fix their systems and in the process we want to make sure there are ways in which the data that’s been lost, can be protected.”

Shapiro and officials from 30 other states are calling Equifax to make immediate changes, including setting up a 24 hotline for anyone who needs information about their credit.