Bannon Urges Consumers To Be Proactive on Equifax Problem

The fallout from the debacle at Equifax where sensitive information of 143 million Americans was compromised continues to leave people with a sense of fear and frustration.

Bucks County’s consumer champ, Mike Bannon says, consumers can take steps to protect themselves.

“We’ve got two great brochures at Bucks County Consumer Protection. One is, How To Freeze Your Credit. We also have information in how to check your credit report for free.”

Bannon, Director of The Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says, for a free brochure, call his office at 215-328-6060.