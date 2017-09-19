It’s Day Two of Methacton Teachers Strike

Teachers remain off the job in the Methacton School District.

They went on strike Monday over salary and benefit issues after a last ditch attempt to reach a settlement failed on Sunday. Methacton Education Association Co-President Diana Kernop says the district pushed the union into calling for a work stoppage by unilaterally asking the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board to intervene.

“We had to make a decision whether we were going to go on strike before that, if not would could have been pushed to fact finding, whether we wanted to go to fact finding at that point. If would be one of those things that put you in a place that you had to make a decision. They knew that we would be looking at a strike if things did not progress.”

The district has put its strike contingency plan into effect which includes a child care program at Skyview Upper Elementary School.