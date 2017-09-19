Former IT Worker on Trial Accused of Sex Assault on Student

A former IT worker at Gwynedd Mercy Academy is on trial by Judge in connection with allegedly forcing himself on a student at the school.

In Montgomery County Court Monday, the student, now 15 years old, testified concerning an incident that allegedly happened on April 4th of 2016 where 41 year old, Marcus Forte forced the student on a sofa at her home and allegedly kissed her and touched inappropriately. Forte had just dropped the student off at her Upper Gwynedd home. Court records show between October 2015 and April of 2016, Forte also sent the student text and Facebook messages and is also accuses of trying to kiss and hug her at the school. Forte defense attorney asked why the student didn’t report the incidents immediately. The investigation into the case started in June of 2016. Forte is charged with a list of offenses, including institutional sexual assault, indecent assault without consent and false imprisonment of a minor, unlawful contact and corruption of a minor. Forte, if found guilty, could face a prison term of 18 1/2 to 37 years.