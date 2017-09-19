Lawsuit Filed to Prevent State Officials From Borrowing

Matt Brouillette, President and CEO of Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs, along with Dauphin County businessman Ben Lewis and State Rep. Jim Christiana have filed a lawsuit to compel the state government to uphold the constitutional requirement for a balanced budget.

Brouilette says, the borrowing has to stop.

“What’s made this case important is that two years in a row that have clearly not provided sufficient revenues to pay for the monies that they have appropriated.”

Brouillette is asking the court to prevent Governor Wolf, State Treasurer Joe Torsella and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale from borrowing money to pay the State’s bills.

