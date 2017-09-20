Former R.O.T.C Instructor Pleads Guilty to Sex with Student

A former R.O.T.C. instructor at North Penn High School awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in Montgomery County Court to a list of charges in connection with a sexual relationship he had with a female student.

The student was 18 years old . 46 year old Mark Miller, a retired member of the Air Force, admitted to meeting the student between November and December of 2016 at various places in the area, including a hotel room on Sumneytown Pike. Miller could face 3 ½ to 7 years in prison

