http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-09-20 13:58:552017-09-20 13:58:55Former R.O.T.C Instructor Pleads Guilty to Sex with Student
Former R.O.T.C Instructor Pleads Guilty to Sex with Student
A former R.O.T.C. instructor at North Penn High School awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in Montgomery County Court to a list of charges in connection with a sexual relationship he had with a female student.
The student was 18 years old . 46 year old Mark Miller, a retired member of the Air Force, admitted to meeting the student between November and December of 2016 at various places in the area, including a hotel room on Sumneytown Pike. Miller could face 3 ½ to 7 years in prison