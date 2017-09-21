Kaplan Receives Long Sentence For Sex Abuse of Amish Girls

Bucks County Judge Jeffery Finley didn’t hold back when sentencing 52 year old Lee Kaplan 30 to 87 years behind bars, referring to the actions of the Feasterville, Bucks County man as corrupt, perverted and atrocious.

Kaplan received the sentence after being found guilty in June of sexually assaulting six Amish girls who were living with him at his Feasterville home after their parents, Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus gifted the girls to Kaplan in exchange for money so they could leave the Amish community in Lancaster County. Kaplan fathered two children with one of the girls, who is now 19 years old. In all, Kaplan was found guilty of 17 charges of child sexual assault. The youngest of the girls Kaplan assaulted was just seven years old. Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus received 7 year sentences for their part in the crimes that drew national attention. When Judge Finley asked Kaplan if he had anything to say, Kaplan did not apologize for what he had done to the girls. The girls lived with Kaplan from 2008 until June of 2016, when neighbors reported Kaplan to authorities.