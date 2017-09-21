Lansdale Borough Council Recognizes Retiring Officers

There was a farewell at the Lansdale Borough Council meeting Wednesday night for three high ranking and retiring members of the Police Department.

Chief Bob McDyre, Lieutenant Alex Kromdyke and Sergeant Dean Miller were honored for decades of community service. Miller addressed Borough Council.

“We’ve had excellent leadership over the years and wherever this group decides to take it in the years to come I’m sure they will be well fit for the job at hand. So, to the residents, council, and to all of my co-workers, thank you.”

McDyre served the Borough for more than three decades and became Chief seven years ago. Acting Chief Mike Trail called him a philosopher.

“He’s complex man, he was not an individual who took things lightly in his duties. He was a pragmatic person who thought constantly and consistently in what was in the best interest of this town.”

Kromdyk directed some comments toward the other police officers in the room.

“This Department is in the best shape its ever been. These are the best officers I ever worked with bar none and bar was very high to begin with”

New police officer John Albany was sworn-in after the recognition of the three retiring lawmen.