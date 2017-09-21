Methacton School District Strike Ends

5,000 students in the Methacton School District will return to classrooms Friday after a three day teachers strike comes to an end.

The Methacton School Board and the union representing more than 400 teachers, the Methacton Education Association, have agreed to non-binding arbitration. A panel of three arbitrators will make a decision on proposals from both sides. The increase in healthcare premiums that teachers have to pay led to the three day walk out. Under state law the union could have walked the picket line until October 11th. Students are off today in observance of the Jewish Holiday, Rosh Hashanah.