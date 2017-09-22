Boyle Calls For Crippling Sanctions Against North Korea

The war of words between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Trump continues with Kim Jong-un now threatening to detonate a hydrogen bomb over the pacific ocean.

13th District Congressman Brendan Boyle says, pressure needs to be applied to stop North Korea’s nuclear path.

“The only way, peacefully, I could see dissuading him from that is if we were to have crippling sanctions, not only from the United States, but from South Korea and especially from China. Attacking North Korea would be a disaster for South Korea, so that’s not a wise option right now.”

Boyle, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday says, U.S. Administrations have been dealing with the problems associated with North Korean leadership for the last

27 years.