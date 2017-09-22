Convoy of Hope in Norristown Saturday

It’s called Convoy of Hope, an international faith based non-profit.

Saturday morning at ten at Eisenhower Middle school in Norristown, 55 churches and 27 County agencies will be at the school with 5,000 bags of free groceries. Local Convoy of Hope Spokesperson, Pastor Byron Craig.

“It’s a day where we can really reach out to people who feel a sense of hopelessness and offer them hope. We have job hiring and we’ll be giving out clothing for people need clothing.”

Craig adds, free lunch will be available, along with free dental and health screenings. The event runs until 3pm.