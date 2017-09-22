Former Employee Guilty of Indecent Assault on Student

Former IT worker at Gwynedd Mercy Academy, Marcus Forte is found guilty by a Judge on three misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a student at the school.

Forte, 41 years old, was convicted after testimony was heard during the four day non-jury trial. The victim, now 15 years old, testified that forte hugged and kissed her inappropriately in his office at the school. The student also accused Forte of pinning her down on her couch at her home in Upper Gwynedd Township after he dropped her off from school in April of 2016. The student told authorities that she said goodbye to Forte, but he proceeded to follow her into her home. Police say, Forte’s contact with the student happened between October of 2015 and April of last year. Forte’s attorney asked why the student didn’t report the incidents sooner. Police also found evidence that Forte contacted the student through text and Facebook messages saying that he loved her and wanted to give her more smooches and hugs. Forte could face 4 ½ to nine years in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date. Forte will also undergo an evaluation to determine if he’s a sexual predator.