Hatfield Borough’s Fall Fest and Car Show Saturday

Beautiful weather and classic cars are on tap Saturday afternoon and evening at Hatfield Borough’s Fall Fest and Car show.

Hatfield Borough Public Information Officer, Lindsay Hellmann says, there’s plenty to do for kids

“Four inflatable moon bounces and obstacle courses. We have new face painters and new balloon artists. If you buy a pumpkin, some of the proceeds go to Emmanuel Church. We have local businesses and restaurants that will have food for sale. We also have the car show and last year we had about 75 pre-registers. This year we’re already up to 92.”

Hatfield borough’s fall fest starts at 3pm today and runs until 7pm. The band, “Recreation” will perform from 5:30pm until 6:30.pm