Limerick Township Woman Shot After Answering Door

A 48-year-old Limerick Township woman continues to recover after being shot twice.

Police say the woman answered her door around 1pm Friday to find a man, now identified as 30-year-old Greg Feldman, allegedly holding a gun. Following a short verbal exchange concerning the woman’s daughter, Feldman allegedly fired the gun two times. Feldman fled in his car, described as a Mazda sedan, Pa. license plate KFC 4605. Neighbors of the victim waited with her, applying pressure to one of her wounds until 1st responders could arrive at the home on Long Meadow Drive. The incident caused police to carry out an evacuation at a nearby doctor’s office after receiving information that Feldman had been angry over some sort of connection to the doctor. Police also ordered a lockdown at Grand View Hospital.