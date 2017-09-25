Leach Opposed to Suit by Medical Marijuana Company

A company called Keystone Releaf files suit in Commonwealth Court.

Releaf says it was denied a permit to construct a medical marijuana plant and two dispensaries, stating the process had problems and was void of transparency. Democratic State Senator Daylin Leach, who serves parts of Montgomery County, an advocate of medical marijuana, says the suit goes over and above what’s needed.

“It’s asking that grow houses and dispensaries be shut down that Keystone Releaf is not even competing with, keep in mind that you have to apply by region. They’re asking that the entire state be shut down, even in regions that thye are not seeking license in.”

Leach is calling on Keystone Releaf to adjust the suit to allow the system of providing medical cannabis to continue in the Commonwealth.