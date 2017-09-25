Local Congressman Calls For Bipartisanship on Healthcare

Republicans in D.C. continue to be poised to replace the Affordable Care Act, but with Arizona Republican Senator John McCain’s recent announcement that he would not vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal, time is running out before the GOP is forced to consider Democratic input over the ongoing divisive issue.

13th District Democratic Congressman, Brendan Boyle admits the A.C.A. is not perfect, but he adds, the bill crafted by Republican Senators Lindsay Graham and Bill Cassidy is not the answer. Boyle says bipartisanship is the right path to fair healthcare for the nation.

“I am a co-sponsor of a couple bipartisan bills that would do that. Unfortunately Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump seem to be hell bent on just appealing Obamacare and Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassely said exactly why, it has nothing to do with policy, but it’s strictly about politics.”

Boyle, a recent guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, the Graham-Cassidy Healthcare bill will leave 32 million Americans without coverage, and reinstate the pre-existing condition clause, forcing millions to drop coverage because of the high cost of premiums. The GOP Bill has a deadline of September 30th.