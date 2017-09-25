Small Plane Crashes in Whitpain Township

A small plane went down in Whitpain Township, crashing in a neighborhood, almost hitting a home just after 5pm Sunday.

Police say it was single engine plane that crashed on Meade Road. Neighbors were able to get the pilot out of the aircraft. He was the only occupant in the plane. He was airlifted to a Philadelphia hospital, his condition is not known. The investigation has determined that the flight started at Wings Field, about one mile away from the Meade Road crash site. National Transportation Safety Board officials will be at the site today in an effort to find out what caused the crash. Whitpain Township Police remained at the scene to prevent any of the remnants of the crashed plane from being moved.