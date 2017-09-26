Lansdale Inks New Deal with Power Supplier.

The five year contract extension approved by Lansdale Borough Council will keep the cost of electricity stable through the year 2027.

Borough Council Member Jason Van Dame says there are savings for Lansdale.

“About 11 percent of our energy costs won’t really effect of transmission and generation costs, so the overall savings is a little lower than 11 percent, but it is a significant savings, none the less.”

It translates into more than 750,000 a year. Van Dame says he would like to see some of the savings passed on to Lansdale residents who are required to buy their electricity from the Borough.