Man Suspected of Limerick Twp. Shooting Found Dead

A 30 year old Lower Salford Township man, suspected of shooting a Limerick Township woman is found dead of a self inflicted gunshot, according to Chester County D.A. Tom Hogan.

Greg Feldman was found in his car Monday night in the parking lot of a Wawa store in Schuylkill Township. Limerick Township Police and the Montgomery County D.A.’s office put the dragnet out for Feldman on Friday after he knocked on a door on Long Meadow Road in Limerick Township, the home of his ex-girlfriend’s mother. Police say, after a brief verbal exchange, Feldman shot the woman twice. Limerick Township Police Chief Brian Skelton.

“To show up at the scene of shooting and see that someone had been shot point-blank, you’re very worried for the condition of the victim. She’s still in the woods, but doctors tell me she’s going to pull through.”

The Montgomery County D.A.’s on Monday turned up the heat in the search for Feldman by offering a 1,000 reward for information that would lead to his arrest. Feldman, according to reports, took the woman’s cell phone after shooting her in the chest and neck. When his ex-girlfriend called her mother’s cell phone, Feldman answered it and told her, “I wanted you to feel my pain.”