Penn Foundation’s Autumn Event Tuesday Night

The Penn Foundation’s top fundraiser, the Autumn Event, is happening tonight at Pennridge High School.

Director of Advancement at the Penn Foundation, Jen King says, Ron Suskind is the keynote speaker.

“Ron Suskind is a very successful journalist and he’s an author and he won the Pulitzer Prize for writing about national issues. Suskind’s son was diagnosed with autism in the mid 90’s, which proved to be life changing Suskind.”

King adds, it inspired Suskind to author a book and called “Life, Animated. There is also a documentary. The Penn Foundation, known for treating people with drug and alcohol addiction, also has a family autism center. A silent auction opens the Penn Foundation’s Autumn Event at 5:30.