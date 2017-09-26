Pilot Survives Plane Crash in Whitpain Township

A pilot was injured after his small engine plane crashed on the side yard of a home located on Meade Road in the Broad Axe Village section of Whitpain Township Sunday just after 5pm.

29 year old, Phillip Beckner, of Crofton, Maryland, remains at Penn-Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. Authorities say the Beckner had just taken off from Wings Field Airport, about one mile from the crash site. The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Residents on Meade Road, after hearing the plane crash, rushed to the downed aircraft to help Beckner out of the heavily damaged plane.