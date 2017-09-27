Guilty Plea in Montgomery County Court to Human Trafficking

/in /by

A Philadelphia man will spend the next 5 ½ to 11 years in prison following a guilty plea in Montgomery County court on human trafficking charges.

46 year old Bruce Steele, known as “Cash”, admitted to using intimidation to force women addicted to drugs to take part in prostitution. Montgomery County Detectives, along with the FBI and police in Chester, Delaware counties and Philadelphia investigated Steele’s activities over a two year period and discovered enough evidence to make an arrest. Steele also faces 7 years of probation after he’s released from prison.

Related posts:

  1. Cousins: DiNardo and Kratz Charged with Murders of Missing Bucks Men
  2. Lansdale Borough Police Hierarchy Sees Changes
  3. Fatal Fire in Abington Township
  4. Man Arrested For Allegedly Downloading, Sharing Child Porn
  5. Man charged in Lethal Shooting Says He was Defending Woman
  6. Lansdale Brothers to Face Trial For Alleged Drug Sales