Oliver To Lead Bucks County Domestic Violence Organization

A Woman’s Place in Doylestown has a new Executive Director.

Tammy Oliver, who has an extensive background in helping abused women, says on the issue of protection from abuse orders, times have changed and women who find themselves in dangerous domestic situations should not hesitate to file a PFA.

“Through education and educating police departments and the community, the police response has gotten a lot better. So I do believe when 911 is called they do respond quickly. We also have a first response team in Bucks County that is working closely with the police departments that go out with the police departments and respond to some of those 911 calls, so we have a counselor with the police when they approach that home.”

Oliver urges women to call A Woman’s Place for resources and help. The toll free number is 1-800-220-8116 or visit www.awomansplance.org