Republican State Rep. Not in Favor of Total Repeal of A.C.A.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are falling short of the necessary votes in an effort to move forward the Graham Cassidy health care bill.

While some members of the GOP in D.C. will not vote for the measure, a Bucks County Republican state rep also feels the bill will hurt Pennsylvanians.

“There are some things that need fixing, but the essential healthcare package, doesn’t need fixing. Preexisting conditions have to be maintained and Medicaid traditional and expanded, especially for the state’s that have to be expanded, have to be maintained.”

Bucks county state rep. Gene DiGirolamo says while the affordable care act is not perfect, he says there’s no reason to pull it apart