Warrington Man Charged with Multiple Bank Robberies

A Warrington Township man is behind bars in Bucks County Prison after failing to post 100,000 bail in connection with multiple bank robberies.

Hilltown Township Police say, 26 year old Manuel Montenegro robbed the Citizens Bank on the 700 block of Route 113 on September 18th. Police say, Montenegro did not have a weapon, but made off with cash during that robbery. Police say, Montenegro made two additional attempts to rob the same bank on the 25th and 26th, but did not make off with any money. Police from various jurisdictions and the F.B.I. concluded, by way of a joint investigation that Montenegro was responsible for all three incidents at the Citizens Bank. Warrington Township Police arrested Montenegro Tuesday evening at 6:20. Montenegro, a resident of Warrington, admitted to Police hat he robbed a Vista Bank in Reading on September 22nd.