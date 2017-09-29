Asher’s Chocolates Invites Community to 20th Fall Fest

Asher’s Chocolates is celebrating 125 years in business, but the local family owned company is also celebrating another milestone. It’s Asher’s Chocolates 20th annual Fall Fest Saturday.

Spokesperson Emma Kleinschmidt says it’s from 11am to 3pm.

“We’ve ordered 2,200 hotdogs, but we have one really good thing we’re having this year. Brand new is Blue Print Brewing in Kulpsville. They’re going to be doing a little Asher’s Chocolate stout tasting.”

The fall fest will also feature moon bounce, face painting, a magician, 20 raffles and live music from local band, The Mighty Manatees. Asher’s Chocolates in located at

80 Wambold Road in Souderton.