Mensch: Handshake Deal on Budget and Revenue Funding

State Senator Bob Mensch says lawmakers have a five-way handshake on settling the budget and funding it.

Mensch says while the specifics of the proposed deal are still being worked out, the state has to take the initiative in changing how it raises money for the budget.

“We have to figure out a way to raise money through increased economy, not increased taxes, and that’s really the only way we’re going to solve our economic woes.”

The State Senate has been recalled to the legislature next week and the State House is already scheduled to be in session. The 32 billion dollar state budget needs a revenue package. The House and Senate have developed revenue plans, but have not been able to agree on one unified plan.