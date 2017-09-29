http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-09-29 07:00:022017-09-29 07:00:02Montgomery County Based Company to Pay Hefty Fine
Montgomery County Based Company to Pay Hefty Fine
The tree trimming company Asplundh, with headquarters in Willow Grove, admitted in Federal court Thursday to hiring undocumented workers.
The plea deal acknowledged that top management looked the other way as mid management staff moved forward with the illegal practice. The plea deal orders Asplundh to pay a 95 million dollar fine. Evidence showed that the company engaged in the illegal hiring activity between 2010 and 2014.