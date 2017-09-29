Montgomery County Based Company to Pay Hefty Fine

/in /by

The tree trimming company Asplundh, with headquarters in Willow Grove, admitted in Federal court Thursday to hiring undocumented workers.

The plea deal acknowledged that top management looked the other way as mid management staff moved forward with the illegal practice. The plea deal orders Asplundh to pay a 95 million dollar fine. Evidence showed that the company engaged in the illegal hiring activity between 2010 and 2014.

Related posts:

  1. DePasquale Has Harsh Criticism For Pa. Turnpike Toll Hike
  2. Elderly Couple Killed in House Fire
  3. Upper Gwynedd Twp. Commissioners Reject Plans For New WaWa
  4. Developer Proposes New Wawa with Gas Pumps in Towamencin
  5. How High Can The Stock Market Climb
  6. Bill Cosby Will Likely Have a New Attorney For 2nd Trial