Two Music Groups to Raise Money For Manna on Main Street

A fundraiser for Manna on Main Street will be held Sunday at 7pm at Saint John’s United Church of Christ on Main street in Lansdale.

The event will feature music from two groups, the Liberty Bells and the North Pennsmen.

“So we’re really asking folks to come in and it’s free, but we ask for a free will offering. Money donations are always good, but if you have food or any type of supplies that would love to have any of that.”

That’s Anne Bureau with the Liberty Bells. The show will Feature 90 minutes of music.