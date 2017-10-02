Montco Health Dept. to Provide Free Flu Shots

The Montgomery County Health Department will open its flu clinics to provide the vital vaccine for county residents.

Kayln Roberts is the County’s Supervisor of the Norristown Health Center.

“Everyone should get a flu shot, especially the very young and the elderly. People with chronic ailments should also get the flu vaccine. It’s also important for people who are in good health to get the flu shot because if someone who is not vaccinated gets the flu, they can easily pass it on to other people. The flu is contagious.”

Roberts says, The first flu clinic is scheduled for Tuesday at the Norristown Health Center from 3:30pm to 6:30pm. The next Montgomery County Flu Clinic is scheduled for Saturday October 14th in Blue Bell at Montgomery County Community College from 10am to 1pm in college hall. For more information on all of the flu clinics visit Montcopa.org/flu. Flu symptoms include, fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.