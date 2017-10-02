New Mural Dedicated in Schwenksville

Montgomery County Officials were in Schwenksville on Friday for the dedication of a mural on Main Street.

It welcomes motorists into the community and depicts a train arriving at the old rail station in the Borough. Most of the funding for the 22,000 project came from a Montgomery County Grant. Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh says county officials will be back in Schwenksville sometime soon for another dedication ceremony.

“Because this year Schwenksville receives a grant for 200,000. This represents the largest Montco 20/40 Grant that we have awarded to date and that is to go towards the construction of the new public plaza and streetscape in from of the firehouse company building.”

Artist Theresa Haag painted the mural. She says the concept came from pictures of the old train station that she saw at Borough hall.

“And there was an instant love when I was looking through them. The idea of the train and the town it’s centered around, and it’s all about transportation. So, it’s a nice center piece for this particular mural.”

With Montgomery County’s Perkiomen Trail nearby, Borough officials say Schwenksville is evolving and ready to host the visitors that want to take advantage of the entertainment and recreational resources of the area.