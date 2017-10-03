Kilogram of Fentanyl Seized, Three People Arrested

Montgomery county D.A. Kevin Steele says announces the arrests of three people in connection with the confiscation of a one kilogram of Fentanyl, an amount Steele says could be fatal to half of the population in Montgomery County.

Steele says, the case started on July 11th with a controlled buy of the deadly substance. Three people are now behind bars on a million dollars bail each. Steele says the controlled buy was carried out in a shopping center in Cheltenham Township. Drug charges have been filed against 33 year old Wilbert Payano from the Bronx, New York, 25 year old Lincoln Payano Del Orbe Jr. from Philadelphia and 29 year old, Christina Mota Soto from Philadelphia.