Scammers Use Equifax Breach to Get Sensitive Information

The Equifax debacle, where the personal information of 145 million Americans was breached, is now a matter of a probe by Federal lawmakers.

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ, Mike Bannan, says that scammers are trying to take advantage of the breach.

“People are receiving phone calls from someone saying they are from Equifax and the resident is part of the data breach that’s happened. The next thing they’re asking for is your social security number and other sensitive information.”

Bannon, the Director of the Bucks Dept. of Consumer Protection, says if someone calls you from Equifax, simply hang up and delete any e-mails. Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday says the scammers have been trying to dupe people around the country with the Equifax scam. There have not been any reports in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.