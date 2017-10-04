Blood Drive at North Penn High School

A vital blood drive cosponsored by the American Red Cross and the North Penn High School Key Club asks residents to roll up their sleeves to donate the precious fluid.

American Red Cross Spokesperson, Rosanne Marks says, while all blood types are needed, there is one blood type that can be used for any patient in need of blood.

“The universal blood type is o-negative. So that means anyone with o-negative blood can give to 100 percent of the population and that’s why it’s so important that we stock our shelves with as much as o-negative this month. Interestingly enough, only seven percent of the population has o-negative blood.”

Marks says, the blood drive starts Wednesday afternoon at 3pm at North Penn High School in the senior cafeteria and runs until 8pm. Marks says, the blood will be used locally and some may be used for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, as well as the areas that have suffered from recent devastating hurricanes.