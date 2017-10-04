Lawmakers Look to Protect Consumers Against Data Breaches

Bills introduced in the Pa. State House would amend the present law to make sure companies contact consumers immediately and plainly of any data breaches.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro called the actions of Equifax officials outrageous following the massive breach

“They then actually sought to profit off of the data breach that happened on their watch by forcing consumers to pay in order to protect their data. There is the potential for insider trading that occurred, when those executives sold their stock before the public was notified.”

The legislation looks to waive fees to freeze an individual’s credit, and to require credit agencies to provide credit monitoring for three years at no charge. In addition, the proposal calls for allowing consumers up to three credit reports in the year following a breach. Shapiro says, it’s nice to see that the bills to protect consumers are a bipartisan effort.