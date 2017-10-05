Police Respond To Bucks County Park For Report of Rape

A woman tells Pennsylvania State Police she was abducted and sexually assaulted by two men in Nockamixon State Park on Monday evening between 5pm and 7pm.

The victim tells Police the two men forced the woman into a silver four-door sedan at a fishing pier in a part of the park that’s locate din Quakertown. State police say, the men then took the woman to another location in the park on Route 563 in Haycock Township where they carried out the alleged sex assault. The suspects are described as white males between 20 and 25 years old. Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at the Dublin barracks at 215-249-9191.