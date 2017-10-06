Local Firefighters Meet with Residents

Fire Prevention Week is set to get underway and firefighters in Towamencin got a jump on things Thursday night by holding an open house at their fire station on Bustard Road.

Hundreds of Township residents turned out to show their support for the emergency responders. Fire Company Public Information Officer Dean Miller says there was plenty to see and do for every age.

“We have an aerial device on display to show people how firefighters ascend a ladder, how they operate on a ladder safely. W showed kids the ambulance. Sometimes kids get a little scared where they might be transported in an ambulance.”

Miller adds that events like the open house are a great way to recruit new members for the volunteer organization. Fire Prevention Week officially starts on Sunday.