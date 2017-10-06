Montgomery County Employee and Wife Escape Vegas Massacre

Montgomery County officials are expressing their gratitude for the safe return of a county employee from Las Vegas.

The man and his wife were at the concert when the shooting started but escaped with just minor injuries. Commissioner Chair Dr. Val Arkoosh was relieved to hear they made it to safety.

“I am grateful for their survival and grateful for the extraordinary bravery and professionalism of the fist responders and the many individual in the crowd who risked their own lives to help and grateful for the highly skilled medical team that card for the victims.”

Doctor Arkoosh also said it’s time to discuss the meaning of the 2nd Amendment with its protection of the right to keep and bear arms in the context of 21st century weapons technology.