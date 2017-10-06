Woman Tells Police She Was Not Raped in Bucks County Park

In a case that rattled the nerves of people who use Nockamixon State Park and had Police looking for two suspects, the woman who reported she was the victim of an abduction and rape now tells Pennsylvania State Police she was the victim of an abduction and rape the incident never happened.

The woman, whose name has not been released, told State Police she was thrown into the back of car by two men Monday evening while she was in her car on a fishing pier in the area of the park that’s in Quakertown. She explained to police that the two men drove her to another part of the park in Haycock Township and carried out the sex assault on her, but on Thursday the woman told State Police the incident never happened. So far, no charges have been filed against the woman for making a false report to police.