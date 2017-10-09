Montco. Medical Director: It Could Be Bad Flu Season

The flu season is just a month away and the expected impact of the 2017-18 flu season could be harsh.

Doctor Richard Lorraine, Medical Director of the Montgomery County Health Department says the preliminary indications show it could a bad flu season.

“It’s looking a little worse already than last year and we saw quite a bit a flu then. There have been some serious cases in other part of the world and here we are in early October and we have already identified at least two or three cases in Montgomery County.”

Dr. Lorraine is also with Harleysville Medical Associates. Free county flu clinics are underway. The next flu clinic is scheduled for Saturday at Montgomery County Community College. For information visit Montcopa.org/flu. Dr Lorraine a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday morning says the flu season starts in late November.