Four Year Old Continues to Recover From Burns

A four year old boy is recovering after suffering burns over the weekend.
Police say, the toddler accidentally fell in a burn pit. The incident happened Saturday at around 9pm on the 800 block of Allentown Road in Telford. The boy was treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital for burns to his hands, forearms, back and some of his hair was burned.