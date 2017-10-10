Four Year Old Continues to Recover From Burns

/in /by

A four year old boy is recovering after suffering burns over the weekend.

Police say, the toddler accidentally fell in a burn pit. The incident happened Saturday at around 9pm on the 800 block of Allentown Road in Telford. The boy was treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital for burns to his hands, forearms, back and some of his hair was burned.

Related posts:

  1. Cousins: DiNardo and Kratz Charged with Murders of Missing Bucks Men
  2. Lansdale Borough Police Hierarchy Sees Changes
  3. Fatal Fire in Abington Township
  4. Man Arrested For Allegedly Downloading, Sharing Child Porn
  5. Man charged in Lethal Shooting Says He was Defending Woman
  6. Lansdale Brothers to Face Trial For Alleged Drug Sales