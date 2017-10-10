Grandparents Scam Used to Bilk Bucks County Woman

The grandparents scam is back with a financial loss to a Doylestown woman.

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ, Mike Bannon says the scammers were able to make the woman believe her grandson was under arrest in Pittsburgh.

“She talked for a second to someone pretending to be the grandson and the they handed the phone off to somebody who said they were the attorney and need to send 4,500. She did go to a Western Union and sent the money unfortunately.

Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says, the scammers didn’t stop there, he says they tried to get another 5,000 for damages to a fence that they say her grandson caused. Luckily, Bannon says, employees at the wiring service caught-on that it was a scam. Bannon was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday. Bannon says his office has taken several calls recently abut people who were called, but didn’t fall for the scam