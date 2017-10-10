The Right To Try Bill Headed to Governor Wolf’s Desk.

Montgomery State Rep. Bob Godshall says, the bill will allow people who are suffering from terminal illnesses to obtain access to experimental drugs that have yet to be approved by the F.D.A.

Godshall says many people in difficult health situation don’t have time because the illness continues to take a toll on the body.

“Unfortunately when you or one of your members of your family is declared to be terminal, you don’t have 15 years which usually takes the F.D.A. to make an approval or a new device or a new drug.”

The Pa. House approved the measure unanimously, agreeing with changes made by the State Senate. Under the bill, doctors could not be held liable for recommending experimental drugs or devices to their patients.