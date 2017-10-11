Madonna: President Trump to Talk Tax Plan in Harrisburg

President Trump will visit Harrisburg International Airport.

F&M College Pollster Dr. Terry Madonna says, the President has panned ahead to make the address supporters without interruption.

“This is an invitation only event and President Trump will have his supporters there, including elected officials and residents that voted for him in the general election. He presumably will talk about his tax pan, which is not high on the list of priorities for Pennsylvanians. It doesn’t strike people in the state as an overwhelmingly important issue at the moment. National polls show some deep concern about the proposal, one would be, who actually benefits from the tax breaks.”

The invitation only event will be held in a hanger at Harrisburg International Airport Wednesday evening in an effort keep protestors away.